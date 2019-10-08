News

Salman pays tribute to Vinod Khanna on 'Dabangg 3' wrap up

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Oct 2019 06:15 PM

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) On the last day of the shoot for "Dabangg 3", superstar Salman Khan paid a tribute to Vinod Khanna on the late veteran actor's 73rd birth anniversary and said that he really misses him.

Salman on Sunday night took to Twitter, where he shared a video along with the cast and crew of the third installment of the "Dabangg" franchise.

In the video, the actor, who essays the role of Chulbul Panday said in Hindi: "Today was the last day for "Dabangg 3" and we have packed up. The strange and the happy thing is that today is Vinod Khanna sir or Prajapati Panday sir's birthday and on the same day, coincidentally and fortunately we wrapped up shooting for 'Dabangg 3."

What do you think about these Showtees ?

The 53-year-old star said that Vinod's brother Pramod Khanna will be playing Prajapati Panday in the upcoming movie, directed by Prabhudheva.

"VK sir miss you and we have Pramod sir, your own brother to play you in 'Dabangg 3'. God bless you... We really miss you," she said.

The film is slated to release on December 20.

"Dabangg 3" also stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead Rajjo. The film also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and features Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

IANS

Tags > Salman pays, Vinod Khanna, Dabangg 3, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

B-town's Original Pilates Girl, Namrata...

B-town's Original Pilates Girl, Namrata Purohit Completes 10 Years In The Industry
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
07 Oct 2019 05:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning Super Star Singers 2019
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Dev Anand
Dev Anand
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Priya Arya
Priya Arya
Salman Khan
Salman Khan

past seven days