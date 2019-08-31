News

Salman whips himself, warns kids not to try it

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 03:23 PM
Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday shocked everyone by sharing a video in which he is seen whipping himself.
 
Salman is currently shooting for "Dabangg 3" in Rajasthan where he met local people, who perform a ritual of hitting themselves with a rope. 
 
In the video, the "Kick" star is seen interacting with the local people and watching how they whip themselves. Later, Salman took the rope in his hand and tried to hit himself.
 
Sharing the video on Instagram, Salman has said that he finds pleasure in sharing pain.
 
"There is a pleasure in feeling and sharing the pain ...ahh. Baccha party, don't try this on yourself or on anyone else," he captioned the video.
 
Source:IANS
Tags > Salman Khan, Instagram, Baccha party, Dabangg 3,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho leaves audience disappointed, ends up inspiring hilarious memes[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Prabhas and Shraddha...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    It's a fam-jam...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Prabhas' 'Saaho...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Ranveer Singh wraps up...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Sindhu walks ramp for...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Lisa Ray accuses '...

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 03:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Param Singh gets candid about his paring with Harshita Gaur
Param Singh gets candid about his paring with... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Donal Bisht’s b’day party was a glittery and...

Donal Bisht’s b’day party was a glittery and starry affair
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days