Samantha Ruth Prabhu expresses fear of fading from the spotlight; Says ‘I have to beat this fear of being old news…’

MUMBAI: In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that she had received a diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune disease. After that, the actress decided to put her health first and take a sabbatical from acting. She recently highlighted the need to stay fresh and the dread of being "out of sight, out of mind."

She says, “Many roles, vapid some of them, just so that I’m there on every poster. I’m there and every one month I have a film release. You can’t ignore me. Actresses are drilled, this is drilled into you that you have a short shelf life. You can’t afford to take breaks and out of sight out of mind.”

“Even here, as I sit down today and say, ‘No, I will hold my ground until I get a fantastic project. One year I’ve taken a break,’ There is this fear and challenge that maybe I am out of sight out of mind. Maybe I’m irrelevant now. So I have to beat this, I have to beat this fear of being old news and just hold and wait for that miraculous role, that role that’s going to be worth it. All to come my way and I will wait,” she said.

The actress recently shared her thoughts on her choice to take a year off from work. She said in an interview with the popular news portal, “It was the best decision because there’s no way I would have been able to continue working. The stress of work, coupled with the condition, is not the easiest thing to handle. I’m really glad that I gave myself time to recover; I had been working for 13 years straight.”

She last appeared with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi. Her next appearance will be in Varun Dhawan's Indian adaptation of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel.

