Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about feeling 'Uncomfortable' during 'Oo Antava' shoot; Says ‘I was shaking from fear’

MUMBAI: When Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared on Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, she lit up the dance floor with the song "Oo Antava." Samantha talked candidly about recording the song in a recent interview, saying that it was quite "uncomfortable" for her as an actor. She said that it was "very difficult," recalling that her legs were trembling when they were filming the song.

“I have always operated from a space of ‘I’m not good enough, I don’t feel pretty, I don’t look like the other girls.’ So for me, it was a huge challenge. It was actually the first shot of “Oo Antava”… I was shaking from fear because sexy is not my thing. It’s not my thing. But how I’ve grown both as an actor and as a person is I’ve always made sure that I put myself in the most uncomfortable, unforgiving, very difficult circumstances,” Samantha said during the India Today Conclave.

The actress admitted that she did not feel very confident but decided to do Oo Antava because she wanted to explore something new. “I think that, for me, it was the lyrics. It was a challenge. And I think we can move past judging women for wanting to look good. We can do everything. We can look good,” she said.

However, when asked if she would do a dance number again in the future, Samantha made it clear that she would never do it. “No, I don’t see the challenge in it anymore,” she said.

In the meantime, Pushpa 2: The Rule is presently in production. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film will be released in theaters on August 15 this year.

However, Samantha was last observed in Kushi. Vijay Deverakonda played the lead role in the love drama as well. The Indian adaptation of Citadel, which is directed by Raj and DK and also starring Varun Dhawan, will next include Samantha.

