Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up about the health crisis faced during the filming of 'Citadel'; Says ‘It was very strenuous’

MUMBAI: In the Indian film diaspora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is regarded as one of the most successful pan-Indian actresses. The Family Man 2 was the actress's debut in the Hindi language, and she has since become the undisputed queen of Tollywood.

The diva experienced a serious health scare in 2022 after learning that she had an autoimmune disease called myositis. In addition, she decided to take a sabbatical that year to allow herself time to heal. At present, Samantha is prepared to resume her career with her next project, Citadel: Honey Bunny, in which she will star alongside Varun Dhawan.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared some frank details from the shooting diaries of her new movie, Citadel: Honey Bunny, on her podcast program, Take 20. The movie is a remake of the same-titled Hollywood production, which starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the major role.

Coming back to Samantha, she discussed facing strenuous health problems during the shooting of such a heavily-action-based film. Moreover, while speaking to her health coach, Alkesh Sharotri, the diva remarked on the countless calls she made to him after facing a health crisis while filming.

She said, “I had to finish Kushi and I had to shoot for Citadel, which is extremely physical. There’s a lot of action involved. So, it was very strenuous. Many many calls were made to you in the middle of the shoot, Alkesh what to do? She’s having a spasm, she’s cramping.”

Alkesh Sharotri, Samantha's health coach and guest, shared his take on the incidents behind the diva's medical concerns while filming Citadel. He described an event in which he received an urgent call telling him that the actress had suffered a serious head concussion and had blacked out.

He continued, “I remember this one particular incident where you had to give, like, an action sequence. And you had a head concussion. And the person who was training you there, he was not very helpful in relaying the information. Oh God, those were crazy times.”

After dating for seven years, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017. They got to know each other on the Ye Maaya Chesave film set in 2009. In October 2021, after four years of marriage, they decided to part ways. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Thandel across from Sai Pallavi, while Samantha is taking a leave of absence from work following her diagnosis of myositis.

