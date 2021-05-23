Sameera Reddy: Grateful to have my energy back post Covid

MUMBAI: Actress Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Friday to express that she feels grateful to have her energy back after recovering from Covid-19. This comes at a time when physical weakness is counted among the symptoms people show even after recovering from the virus.

Sameera shared a video where she can be seen playing badminton and encouraging netizens to work out daily, to stay fit and energetic.

"MIND vs MOOD When you are working out and have a goal to reach. You will have flab and jiggles. You will have moments of 'can I really get there?' Days of wanting to not get out of bed. But you CAN ! It's a choice ! YOUR choice and ONLY YOU CAN DO IT! I'm 87.5 kg and moving ! Hoping to start my intermittent fasting soon. I'm so so grateful to have my energy back post COVID. I will not give up #fitnessfriday #fitnessmotivation #letsdothis," she wrote.

Sameera recently wrote about gaining weight: "I've decided I won't let the pandemic get the best of me like it did last year. I put on so much weight stress eating thru 2020 and just neglected myself. I refuse to let COVID throw me off my fitness Friday goals. This week I had to work on post COVID exhaustion. I finally feel all the effort i am taking is paying off and I'm feeling a bit energetic. I'm 88 kgs. And able to play my badminton again."

SOURCE : IANS