Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar poster OUT

03 Mar 2020 03:54 PM

MUMBAI: "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, is finally set to release on March 20, the makers of the film announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was earlier supposed to hit the screens in 2018.

The release was later pushed to 2019 but it didn't release last year.

Introducing Parineeti as Sandeep and Arjun as Pinky, production banner Yash Raj Films shared the update about the movie's release on social media.

'Presenting @ParineetiChopra as Sandeep in #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. Releasing on 20th March, 2020! @arjunk26. "Presenting @arjunk26 as Pinky in #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar Releasing on 20th March, 2020! @ParineetiChopra,' the production house posted in a series of tweets.

The actor duo, who made their debut as lead actors in 2012's Ishaqzaade, took to the microblogging site to share the news.

They have also worked on Namaste England (2018).

'My one and only partner in crime, since day 1. Introducing PINKY!! @arjunkapoor #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar in cinemas on 20th March, 2020,' tweeted Parineeti.

'Introducing my partner in crime, Sandeep Kaur urf @parineetichopra in #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar, releasing on 20th March, 2020!' wrote Arjun.

Dibakar and YRF have previously collaborated on Titli and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

