Sandeep Reddy launches new movie Dukaan; it's the complete opposite to Animal

MUMBAI: Last year, Sandeep Reddy Vanga thrilled the audiences with his Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal’. This movie was loved by the audiences for its ‘Animalistic’ action wherein the fans of Ranbir Kapoor got to watch him in a completely different and a more dangerous avatar.

After the movie released and the viewers fell crazily in love with the movie, we saw the director coming out and taking the defensive stand for the movie, even though according to the audience it was an amazing movie.

The director also announced the second part of the movie named ‘Animal Park’ and it is said that even Vicky Kaushal is going to be a part of the movie. Now while the audience is busy waiting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal Park’, the director has now launched another movie which is completely opposite from ‘Animal’.

That’s right! Sandeep Reddy Vanga launched the movie ‘Dukaan’ which is based on true events and also marks the directorial debut of Siddharth-Garima. Sandeep Reddy Vanga launched the trailer of the movie that stars Monika Panwar, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar and Monali Thakur. Take a look at the trailers below:

In the trailer we can see Monika Panwar taking the center stage as she gets an idea of earning money from being a surrogacy mother for a couple but things take an unexpected turn as her motherly love takes over and she refuses to sell the baby. This breaks out a battle between the couple and the surrogacy mother.

We can expect a rollercoaster of emotions with comedy and drama. The movie will be released on 5th April this year.

