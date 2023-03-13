Sandhya Mridul says, “People kept offering me a sister’s role after Saathiya” – Exclusive

MUMBAI :Sandhya Mridul started her acting journey with TV, later she did a few films, and now, she is impressing everyone with her performances on OTT. She was recently seen as Jodha Bai in the web series Taj: Divided by Blood.

TellyChakkar interacted with Sandhya and spoke to her about what makes her say yes to the projects, getting stereotyped in Bollywood and more...

When a project is offered to you, what’s the one thing you look forward to before saying yes to it?

There are two things I consider; one is that have I done this before and if the answer is no, then I am like good, I can do it. Second thing is that can I bring something to this character, is there a scoop for me to perform in this character and if the answer is yes, then it’s a yes from me. Literally, the first thing I think about is whether I have done this before. Also, everyone is asking me why I do so much less work. So, this is the reason because if someone is stereotyping me then I will take a break and do something that is different.

Also Read:  Taj Divided By Blood review: A grand web series with great performances, but it’s too long

A lot of TV actresses have spoken up about how they just get roles of either sister or bhabhi in movies. Did you face something like that when you were planning to make your Bollywood debut?

Of course, because I came from that time and it is 100 percent true and that is what was happening which is why I didn’t want to be a part of Bollywood at that time. When I did Saathiya and I played Rani’s sister, a lot of people saw that I am a good actor and did really well in that role, but people kept offering me a sister's role after that. After Saathiya I didn’t do much work, and then I did Waisa Bhi Hota Hai. But this (stereotyping actors from TV) thing was there, however now it’s not there much. It’s not like ke yeh ek TV actor hai, OTT has made things much easier for a lot of people. But, when I was trying to break through, and though I did some good films, I had to choose because at that time it was there that make TV actors brothers, sisters, bhabhis and friends.

You have kept yourself away from TV. So, is there any specific reason behind it?

I consciously walked away from TV. I didn’t feel that there was anything left for me to do on TV. I had played good girl, bad girl, Indian girl, urban girl, and it just became bahu, bahu, and bahu. Everything was just repetitive. I was done; there was nothing for me to do.

Also Read:  Sandhya Mridul on playing the role of a mother in Taj: Divided by Blood, “It doesn’t affect me” – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

