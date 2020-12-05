Sanjana Sanghi of SSR'S Dil Bechara secures No.1 Breakout Star Of The Year By IMDB; Actress shares an emotional post

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput has left behind a legacy of films and Dil Bechara is one of them. The actor's chemistry with Sanjana Sanghi garnered a lot of praise and won the world's appreciation. Why so? Well, the actor who made a debut in a full-fledged movie, Dil Bechara has now been declared as No.1 Breakout Star of the Year by IMDB. Yes, this is the reason behind her smile. She took to her Instagram to share this happy news with her fans and followers. She penned an emotional note saying how it is a surreal feeling for her while thanking IMDB for the prestigious honour. She credited her recognition to the 'best audiences in the world' since this is entirely audience generated. Sanjana also asserted that she will be working even harder and will become better every day.

Sharing a picture of herself laughing, she backed it with, "Can’t smile any wider, and can’t stop smiling either! @imdb @imdbpro: THANKYOU for this immense honour. Being declared your No 1 Breakout Star of the Year is so surreal. To the best audiences in the world, this is first yours and then mine. Literally, since this recognition is entirely audience generated. YOU made it all happen! So grateful for all the the incredible geniuses I have the privilege of working with who recognise potential in me that I could never see in myself. Here’s to telling stories forever, working even harder and being better everyday."

Meanwhile, Sanjana will be next seen in Om: The Battle Within. Just recently, she kick-started the shoot of the film along with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Om: The Battle Within is helmed by Kapil Verma and is produced by Ahmed Khan. The film is expected to hit the big screens in Summer 2021

Credits: spotboye