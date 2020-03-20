Sanjay Dutt: An actor who is phenomenal, effective and efficient in all phases of his career

MUMBAI: With a fabulous trajectory of career more than 40 years in the industry, Sanjay Dutt is one of the most prominent names in the Indian film industry. He has an ardent fan following which spreads vastly over dimensions. Sanjay Dutt has clutched on to hearts and minds of many with his memoir of characters.

When asked how much is he enjoying this phase of his career, he shares, "I am loving this phase. I can spend time and relax with my family and see my kids grow up. I have been acting for over 40 years, and so, transitioning between characters is not difficult for me. In fact, age has brought so many experiences, which have made me richer as an actor and as a person. I have so much more to give now to each character I play."

Sanjay Dutt tells us how he develops a sharper and more effective set of acting skill with age and experience. He is able to give us elegant characters on-screen and bring versatility to the audience with his portrayals. The actor also tells us that he enjoys this phase as he loves spending time with his family which is really touching. At the same time, he is able to maintain the quality of his content and even push himself to surpass his skills with the help of his rich and wide variety of experience in acting.

The actor is beloved by many, for his striking performances in his films in the Indian film industry. Sanjay Dutt, who is more admiringly known as Sanju Bhai will deliver to us a diverse set of promising characters on screen with a stellar line-up ahead, in the year 2020!

The superstar has a busy year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down in the pipeline.

Other than his current projects, Sanjay Dutt will also be working towards creating qualitative content for his home production- Sanjay S Dutt Productions. The actor who has proven his tenacity with acting is looking forward to a tremendously busy and completely conquering 2020.