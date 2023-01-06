Sanjay Dutt remembers his 'guiding light' Nargis on her birth anniversary

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother and iconic actress Nargis, whom he fondly called his "guiding light" on her 94th birth anniversary.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 20:57
movie_image: 
Sanjay Dutt remembers his 'guiding light' Nargis on her birth anniversary

MUMBAI:Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother and iconic actress Nargis, whom he fondly called his "guiding light" on her 94th birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram to pay a tribute, Sanjay posted a monochrome photograph of his mother and wrote: "To my guiding light, happy birthday, Mom. I love you and miss you always."

It was in the 1980 when Nargis was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. She passed away on May 3, 1981.

One of India's finest actors, Nargis began her film career as a leading lady in the early 1940s and continued to perform until 1967. She made her screen debut in a small role at the age of five with the 1935 film 'Talash-E-Haq'. But started her journey in filmdom with the 1942 film 'Tamanna'.

It was on the sets of 'Mother India' in 1957, when Nargis and late actor Sunil Dutt fell in love with each other after a fire broke out and he rescued her. They got married in 1958.

SOURCE-IANS

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother and iconic actress Nargis whom he fondly called his
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 20:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'RHTDM', 'Coolie No.1', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated features
MUMBAI: Films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Coolie No.1', and 'F.A.L.T.U' are being adapted into animated films....
Sara 'scolded' mum Amrita Singh for buying a towel for Rs 1600, reveals Vicky
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel.Vicky and Sara...
Adah Sharma didn't drink water for 40 hours, shot in minus 16 degrees
MUMBAI:'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma prepared in extreme conditions and did not even take a sip of water for...
Sanjay Dutt remembers his 'guiding light' Nargis on her birth anniversary
MUMBAI:Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother and iconic actress Nargis, whom he fondly called his "guiding...
Comic Timing: Aamir says he'd love to do a film with Kapil Sharma
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan, who attended the trailer launch of the Punjabi film 'Carry On Jatta 3' in Mumbai, said he would...
Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audiences were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives even in the trailer!
MUMBAI:Ekta Kapoor is the queen of Indian TV, and she has been for the longest time. She has been able to introduce...
Recent Stories
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
'RHTDM', 'Coolie No.1', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated features
Latest Video