Sanjay Dutt remembers his mom Nargis Dutt on her 40th death anniversary

MUMBAI: The mother of Sanjay Dutt, the Late Nargis Dutt is still remembered today, for her immense contribution towards Bollywood industry. The actress , is remembered for her amazing acting skills and her beautiful looks. The actress made her screen debut in a minor role at the age of 5 with Talash-E-Haq (1935), but her acting career actually began with the film Tamanna (1942).

Today marks the 40th death anniversary of the Late actress Nargis Dutt, and remembering his mother actor Sanjay Dutt took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture of him with his mom. The actor is smiling while getting clicked with his mom in his childhood.

ALSO READ – (Checklist: Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films and their status )

Have a look:

Sharing this throwback picture actor Sanjay that captioned, " Not a day goes by when I don't miss you"

While fighting with pancreatic cancer actress Nargis Dutt went into a coma on 2 May 1981 after which she became seriously ill and died the next day on 3rd May 1981.

She was buried at Bada kabarastan in Marine Lines, Mumbai. On 7 May 1981, at the premiere of her son's debut film Rocky, one seat was kept vacant for her.

One year after her death, the Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation was established by Sunil Dutt in her memory.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ –( Sanjay Dutt undergoing preliminary tests in Mumbai Hospital )