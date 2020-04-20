Sanjay Dutt shares how he’s spending his time during the lock-down

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt is an actor who has appeared in numerous movies, time and again proving to us his versatility and giving us remarkable chracters on-screen . He creates a stir among the audience with his absorbing and charismatic aura on screen and off screen as well.

When in an interview with a newspaper, the superstar shared with his audience his experience during the lock-down caused due to the epidemic.

Speaking about work in a recent interview, Sanjay Dutt shared, "Acting is a physically and mentally demanding job. This isolation has given me time to recharge my batteries, rest out mentally and prepare for my next set of roles. It takes a lot of time and energy to prepare for a role, especially given the complex characters that I enjoy playing."

The actor then continued and spoke about his family, "I am also spending a lot of time connecting with my family virtually which is the most important thing in my life. When the lock-down was announced, unfortunately Maanayata and my children were already in Dubai. In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lock-down. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything. Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to the multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly."

Lastly the actor ignited warmth in the audience's hearts and said "These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted."

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt is going to be providing his audience with and array of explosively entertaining films as he has a busy year set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 down his pipeline.