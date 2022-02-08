Sanjeev Kumar's biography unlocks his special bond with Sivaji Ganesan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 16:14
movie_image: 
Sanjeev Kumar

MUMBAI : Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta and Uday Jariwala have co-authored ‘Sanjeev Kumar- The Actor We All Loved’. This is a very important biography of historical significance in the annals of Indian cinema. The book traverses Sanjeev Kumar's life from 1938 to 1985 and promises to be a thorough entertainer. Ever since its release the book has been a favorite among the reader and has made its place among the best sellers. After covering a big part of Sanjeev Kumar's life, here comes a small extract from the book that talks about his southern connections. Be it his films getting a remake in the south industry or his connection with Sivaji Ganesan the readers will get more insight into this phase of his life.

In the late 1960's, a very important relationship in Hari's life started taking shape. It was one of mutual respect with the legendary actor of Tamil cinema, Sivaji Ganesan. Hari was given a character role in Ganesan's home production Gauri (1968) which was a remake of Ganesan's own Shanti (1965).

An article of unknown provenance titled 'Naan Sivajiyan Maanavan' ( i am a student of Sivaji's),  obtained from Hari's family archives quotes him as follows.

I first met him when I was but an extra on the sets of Gauri. One look at me and he said, ' In the future, you will be a very accomplished actor.' His words were like God's own words and he blessed by career. Whenever a Sivaji Ganesan movie had to be remade in Hindi, all of us actors would worry plenty. His prowess inspired fear. We would see the Tamil print again and again to observe his performance and learn! At a personal level, whenever I visited Chennai, i would seek his blessings. I am grateful for all the love he has given me. If he sees me as one fo the finest actors in hindi Cinema, it is my honour.

The mutual admiration between Sivaji Ganesan and Hari and the latter's own quiet, easygoing nature eventually played a major role in Hari's success. When South Indian producers and directors wanted to remake their Tamil or Telugu films in Hindi, they often chose Hari. These remakes typically had long dialogues and demanded good histrionics and this further augmented Hari's 'actor' tag.

For example, Sivaji Ganesan's Avan Thaan Manithan was remade as Shaandaar, and Gnana Oli was remade as Devata - both featuring Hari. Among the Telugu films, Takkar was a remake of N.T. Rama Rao's Devudu Chesina Manushulu with Hari in the lead role. The winds blew the other way too. Hari's Mausam was remade in Tamil as Vasanthathil Oru Naal featuring Shivaji Ganesan.

The other important southern connection was L.V. Prasad. Hari scored a hat-trick of hits with him - Raja aur Runk (1968), Jeene Ki Raah (1969) and Khilona (1970).

Hari's third connection to the south - actor Hema Malini, whom he would meet soon - was an intensely personal one.

Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta Uday Jariwala Sanjeev Kumar- The Actor We All Loved Sivaji Ganesan L.V. Prasad Avan Thaan Manithan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 08/02/2022 - 16:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Aamir S Khan to enter Zyan Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey starrer Aashiqana on Hotstar
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. We all...
Sexy! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s Reena Aggarwal looks stunning in these Western outfits
MUMBAI: Reena Aggarwal is a well-known and talented actress who rose to prominence with her work in the television...
Exclusive! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanit and Aishwarya Khare join the cast of Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan but with the twist | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of...
Kishwer Merchant returns from motherhood break to web show
MUMBAI: Kishwer Merchant, who was last seen in 'Bigg Boss 9' before she took a break to be a full-time mother, says she...
Shocking! Akshay Kumar's film in trouble? #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trends on social media
MUMBAI: In addition to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan is a much-awaited film. The two...
Kareena gives a 'minus' to Aamir's fashion sense on 'Koffee With Karan'
MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and superstar Aamir Khan will be seen as guests in filmmaker Karan Johar's...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Akshay Kumar's film in trouble? #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trends on social media
Shocking! Akshay Kumar's film in trouble? #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trends on social media
Latest Video