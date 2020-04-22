Sanya Malhotra being raw and unfiltered on social media has built a connection with her audiences

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra is undoubtedly a fine actress who has made her roots strong by giving a strong debut performance and has never stopped ever since. Being an outsider of the industry, Sanya has her own way of building her connect with the audiences. Her social media too tells us that Sanya is just like all of us.

Sanya's way of building her connect with the audiences is a little different as she is more of her own, real and unfiltered self and shares flawless pictures obviously but along with that, Sanya also shares of what she is doing throughout the day with her fans to keep them included in her life, virtually.

During this time of lockdown as well, Sanya conceptualised a great lockdown party at home through Instagram live and also danced a lot along with everyone. The audiences had all hearts for how Sanya is so energetic even during this time and is maintaining her strong bond with all.

Sanya also shares more images of her self portraits, spending time with her cats, beautiful sunrise pictures and much more. The actress recently also shared a video of herself dancing and it was completely, Sanya being Sanya. The actress even while on sets shares various sneak peeks of her looks, and all the joyful moments the team share together while they are shooting and always has a suitcase filled with memories.

On the work front, Sanya has a stellar line ups of projects being 'Shakuntala Devi' where the actress will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Anurag Basu’s Ludo.