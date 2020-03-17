Sanya Malhotra opens up on her experience shooting for Ludo

MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra has a busy 2020 ahead of her with multiple releases in the pipeline. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on her experience shooting for Ludo.

Sanya talked about how unconventional it was for her to prepare for her role in Ludo and shared, “While shooting for Ludo, which was a breath of fresh air, I was excited to not prepare myself before the shoot. Anurag sir specifically told me to not prepare any dialogues or scenes.”

She further added, “He would tell me not to think about anything which made me a little nervous before shoot, but on reaching the set, I realised how refreshing it is to not prepare yourself for some characters.”

The directors actor Sanya Malhotra will be seen in a variety of different characters this year and it’s always a treat for fans to see her on the silver screen.

On the work front, Sanya will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo.

The actress will be seen in Shakuntala Devi alongside Vidya Balan following which she will also be seen in Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga’s Pagglait.