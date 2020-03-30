Sanya Malhotra talks about how she would want to make us groove and move with her dance moves in a film!

MUMBAI: Sanya Malhotra is an actress who delivers to us characters that are weaved with intricacy and passion which is how she completely captures us in the web of her films. Popular as the Dangal girl, the actress has a lot to her credit in a short span of time since her debut. Wearing the many talents on her sleeve, Sanya’s dance is something which has always been the talk of the town.

The actress acts with scorching dedication and one shall look no further than her debut film 'Dangal' in which we witness her blazing determination. She learned professional wrestling to play the role of the wrestler Babita Kumari which just proves her zeal towards playing the role of her character with perfection. The actress is also a dazzling dancer and bewitches us with her moves.

When asked about what kind of stories excite her the most? Sanya replied, "So, all kinds of stories excite me. But if you ask me what I am looking for right now then that would be a dance film. A story that is light-hearted and I don’t have to think so much about the character and I can just go on the set and have fun."

The actress had recently posted a video of her dancing on a social media site. And damn! We could clearly see how a role in a dance film would befit her well. The actress really put her heart and soul into the dance. She is indeed very gifted, not just when it comes to acting but also when it comes to dancing. The actress has bags of energy and surely looks stunning in her video.

Sanya Malhotra is truly a package of passion and entertainment with her dancing and her acting. In 2020, the actress has a glorious array of characters she is going to give us on-screen. Sanya’s upcoming projects include 'Shakuntala Devi' where Sanya will be playing Anupama Banerjee while sharing the screen with Vidya Balan, Guneet Monga’s Pagglait and Ludo.