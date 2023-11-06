Sara Ali Khan on cloud nine after her performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'

Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine after enjoying the success that her latest film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has brought.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 11:15
movie_image: 
Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine after enjoying the success that her latest film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has brought.

Her performance and chemistry with Vicky Kaushal have wowed the audience and fans can not have enough of them together.

Currently, everything about her performance as Soumya is trending on social media, be it her songs, her dialogues or snippets of performance.

Talking about all the love that she is receiving for the film, she says: "It feels happy that people are giving love to the film. I had come to watch the film with my mother and brother on Sunday and they both cried during the film. Watching my mother and brother cry in my film, I genuinely felt that this is why we make films - to see people we care about have an emotional experience."

"Mom hamesha se filmy rahi hai (My mother is an actress and is always filmy so she can cry) but Ibrahim is a 22-year-old urban youth and if he could cry, I can say that this is not just a rural Indore story. It will connect to everyone. When I saw my mom and brother both cry together while watching the film, I felt good."

When asked about the best compliment she received, for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara said, "I read somewhere Sara Ali Khan is back, I don't know why, that felt good. And my mother's and brother's reaction to the film, for sure."

With a collection of Rs 30.60 crore so far, Sara is adding another glory to her feather proving her to be one of the most promising actors in her generation.

Her small-town character of 'Soumya' is etched forever in the hearts of her fans. On the other hand, Sara will next be seen in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak' and Kannan Iyer's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

SOURCE: IANS

Sara Ali Khan Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal Soumya Homi Adajania Murder Mubarak Kannan Iyer Ae Watan Mere Watan Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/11/2023 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vijay Varma lands in Kyrgyzstan for shoot of his next film
MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Varma, who will be soon seen in 'Lust Stories 2', is currently in Kyrgyzstan for the shoot of his...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Interesting! Virat tries to stop Sai, the latter leaves anyway
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Sara Ali Khan on cloud nine after her performance in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'
MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine after enjoying the success that her latest film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Heartwarming! Sai proposes Virat and confesses her love
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Munawar promises a 'stand-up' video soon as a 'surprise for my fans'
MUMBAI: Comedian-singer Munawar Faruqui, who released his maiden music album titled 'Madari' on Wednesday evening, will...
Anupamaa: Woah! Nakul tries to brainwash Malti Devi against Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma lands in Kyrgyzstan for shoot of his next film
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vijay Varma
Vijay Varma lands in Kyrgyzstan for shoot of his next film
father and daughter
Rahul Dev says '1920 Horrors of the Heart' revolves around father and daughter
tops Billboard India top 25 list
Sachin-Jigar's 'Phir Aur Kya Chahiye' tops Billboard India top 25 list
Must Read! Upcoming movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and its latest update
Must Read! Upcoming movies of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and their latest updates
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to repeat and typecast myself”
Exclusive! Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor Inaamulhaq says, “I have been choosy because I don’t want to typecast myself”
Raveena Tandon
Cute! Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani interacts with paparazzi; netizens say, “How cute pretty and adorable she is”