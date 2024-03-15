Sara Ali Khan expresses her irritation when other actors 'copied' her style

Sara Ali Khan is basking in the releases of two back-to-back films, Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak. In an interview with Rj Stutee in a recent episode of Aur Batao, the actor shared that it bothered her when she felt that she was being ‘copied’ by other actors in the industry but it's a solace to know that her audience knows her style too well.
Also read - Murder Mubarak actress Sara Ali Khan's pictures from her latest photo shoot are simply breathtaking

In the new interview, Sara said, “It used to bother me when I used to think that I was being copied. Like this whole namaste, it’s not like an act. I genuinely greet people like that and suddenly it became a template that every girl was doing.”

She further added that now she does not get bothered by it anymore since her audience knows her style. “This wearing Indian clothes at the airport and going with wet hair and all like it used to irritate me when other girls used to do it. But, I realised that my darkshaks (audience) know it’s me. It’s fine, now it doesn’t bother me anymore. They write also, ‘Sara ko copy kar rahi hai.’ (They are copying Sara) Now I find it amusing. Now I’m like accha theek hai been, kar le (Its ok you do it too),” she added.

In Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara plays Usha, a woman who runs a clandestine radio channel during the British Raj. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in crucial roles. Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as Indian independence movement activist Ram Manohar Lohia.

Also read - Murder Mubarak Review: Pankaj Tripathi's cat-and-mouse game with Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and an all-star cast makes for a tantalizing treat

Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Konkona Sen Sharma, and it set for release on September 13.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 
 

