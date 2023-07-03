Sara Ali Khan wants to work with filmmakers who can 'push me to deliver the best'

Believing that nothing productive can be done under pressure, actor Sara Ali Khan, born to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh said that while she acknowledges the family she comes from, her effort has always been to carve out a distinct identity for herself.
Sara Ali Khan

"Every individual has her/his personal journey. What is paramount is that one's own body of work ascertains a unique space."

Currently shooting for Homi Adajania's new film, 'Murder Mubarak', prepping for Anurag Basu's 'Metro...In Dino' and promoting 'Gaslight', the actor feels lucky to be doing what she does. "I want to keep learning and work with filmmakers who can push me to deliver the best. And yes, I want to tell stories I think deserve to be told - that is what matters most."

In times when the OTT is streaming diverse content, taking up stories from the soil and allowing filmmakers enough space to experiment without the pressure of the Box Office, Khan asserts it is not the medium that matters to her. "Point is, one's own work should be powerful enough to touch the audiences. How they access that does not matter. I would like to entertain the audiences across mediums and be part of stories that deserve to be told," added the actor who made her acting debut in 2018 with 'Kedarnath' and 'Simmba'.

The actor, who has been signed by Kurkure as its brand ambassador said that she has always found the brand's TVCs quirky. "They add zing to everyday moments in people's lives, something that aligns with what I want to achieve from my performances. The decision to work with them was thus, a no-brainer."

For someone who graduated with a degree in History and Political Science from Columbia University in the US, finishing the four-year course in three, she does not really miss formal training in acting.

"As an actor, I recognise the fact that you need to learn constantly which I am from my directors and the co-actors. I just want to be able to work with filmmakers who will allow me to grow each day," she said.

From independent to regional films, Khan wants to explore the experience of working with varied directors. "It is important to be versatile and constantly reinvent. I would like to live the experiences of different characters that are not Sara," concluded the actor who would like to work with directors like Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Anand Rai, and Laxman Uteka among others.

SOURCE: IANS

