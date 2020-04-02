News

Sara shares video of herself performing Odissi dance

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 03:36 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video of herself performing the traditional Odissi dance.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared her video performing the dance in a blush pink chikankari suit.

She captioned it: "Battu Happy Utkala Dibas."

Her dance video currently has 1.8 million likes on the website.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aajkal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

She will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit "Coolie No.1". The film also features Varun Dhawan.

SOURCE: IANS

Tags Bollywood Sara Ali Khan Odissi dance Battu Happy Utkala Dibas Imtiaz Ali Coolie No.1 Varun Dhawan TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here