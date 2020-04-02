Sara shares video of herself performing Odissi dance

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback video of herself performing the traditional Odissi dance.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared her video performing the dance in a blush pink chikankari suit.

She captioned it: "Battu Happy Utkala Dibas."

Her dance video currently has 1.8 million likes on the website.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aajkal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

She will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit "Coolie No.1". The film also features Varun Dhawan.

SOURCE: IANS