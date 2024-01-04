Sarang: Himanshu Awasthi and Jahnavi Soni bag a new film - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: There are a lot of projects in the making.

The name of the film is Sarang which is based on how two individuals belonging to different sects and casts fall in love. The movie is produced by Adashri Productions and features Himanshu Awasthi in the leading role.

It was only recently that we reported that Himanshu will be seen in Krishna Mohini on Colors TV starring Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha.

Boyhood Productions is a production house known to produce shows like Pratidaan, Jiban Jyoti, Bijoyini and Ke Apon Ke Por.

Prior to this, he was seen in projects in the likes of Angrezi Medium and Dahaad. Himanshu has also been seen in OTT shows such as Mismatched on Netflix and Saas Bahu Flamingo on Disney+Hotstar in the past.

Actress Jahnavi Soni will be seen opposite him in the film. She is currently a part of Dahej Daasi on Nazara TV.

