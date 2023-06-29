SatyaPrem Ki Katha movie review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are excellent in this film which is A Must Watch, 100 Takka!

MUMBAI : It's been really long we have seen a good romantic film and after watching the trailer of SatyaPrem Ki Katha we thought that finally Hindi film industry is all set to deliver a decent romantic film audience was craving for. So, is SatyaPrem Ki Katha worth your time and money? Well, the answer is a BIG YES!

Satya (Kartik Aaryan), a simple Gujarati boy falls in love with a rich Gujarati singer, Katha (Kiara Advani). But, she has a boyfriend. However, destiny has something else written for them and they get married. A twist chages everything and leaves you shocked.

Writer Karan Shrikant Sharma and director Sameer Vidwans have come up with a film which is undoubtedly the best movie of the year. It's entertaining, has perfect romance, and gives a very important message. The movie delivers much more than what we expected from it.

In a romantic film, the chemistry between the lead actors is very important and Kartik and Kiara get full marks in that. Their chemistry is simply amazing and they look good together.

Now, talking about performances, both Kartik and Kiara should be ready with their speeches as they have given an award winning performance in this movie. Kartik is known for his cuteness and comic timing, and we do get to see that here, but then in dramatic and emotional scenes he surprises. Kiara Advani is no doubt a good actress, but this movie will surely change her career graph. She has given an exceptional performance which will make you sit and realise what a brilliant talent she is.

Even the supporting cast is just too perfect! Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, and Siddharth Randeria all have done a wonderful job in the movie. Rajpal Yadav and Nirmiti Sawant also leave a mark in their cameos, however we hope the former had a bigger role.

One thing that I would like to mention is that there are a lot of lines in the film that are spoken in Gujarati. All the actors have got the accent just perfect and they have maintained that throughout the film which is something we rarely get to see in Hindi movies.

The music of SatyaPrem Ki Katha is damn good. All the songs are chartbusters. However, a very small hurdle in the film is that the first half has too many songs. If we ignore that SatyaPrem Ki Katha is a perfect film.

Overall, SatyaPrem Ki Katha is the best film of the year till now. It entertains as well as gives a very strong and important message. It's a must watch, just like SatyaPrem says in the film, '100 Takka'.

Ratings: 4/5

