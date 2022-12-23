Satyaprem Ki Katha: These BTS pictures and videos of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will make you excited for the film

MUMBAI: After starring in a super hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani will be seen together in Satyaprem Ki Katha. It’s a love story and went on the floors a few months ago. Well, moviegoers are excited to watch the film as they loved Kartik and Kiara’s pairing in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The shooting of the film is currently going on in Vadodara and Kartik has been sharing pictures from there. Recently, he shared a picture in which he is standing next to twoi huge Gujarati thali, and he captioned it as, “No touching only Seeing #TableForTwo #Spkk.”

We digged into social media and got some pictures and videos from the sets of the film which are shared by some fans and other netizens, and those pictures and videos will surely make you excited for Satyaprem Ki Katha. Check them out below…

Satyaprem Ki Katha is directed by Sameer Vidwans. The film was earlier titled as Satyanarayan Ki Katha, but later due to controversy, the makers decided to change the name. As the shooting of the film has been happening in Gujarat, and we even get to see Gujarati veteran actor Siddharth Randeria in one of the pictures above, we can expect that the movie will have a Gujarati connection in it.

While Kartik is known for rom-coms, it will be interesting to see him in a romantic movie. Both Kiara and Kartik had a great 2022, and now, we can expect them to have a good 2023 as well. Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to release on 29th June 2023.

