Scandalous! Urvashi Rautela termed a ‘Liar’ for claiming Leonardo DiCaprio praised her

MUMBAI: Urvashi Rautela is a stunning actress and performer and has amused the audiences with her glorious dancing skills in songs like Saara Zamana and Gal Ban Gayee.

Recently, the actress made her debut on the Cannes 2022 red carpet and she looked stunning. The actress also claimed that Hollywood superstar and Oscar winning actor, Leonardo DiCaprio complimented her and called her a talented actress.

Urvashi said in an interview with another site that she was practically freaking out and falling short of words after receiving praises from the star. “I was so emotional and could feel happy tears in my eyes.” Urvashi continued by saying that she was profusely blushing and she felt like pinching herself for receiving such praises as it seemed like a dream come true. “Did that really happen last night? Was I dreaming about the sweet moment?” Urvashi mused further in the conversation and gushed about the compliment about her being a talented actress, by DiCaprio.

However, netizens have a different mind and can’t believe Rautela about the same either. Many of them even went ahead and called her a liar. “I really admire Urvashi Rautela because she don’t care that she lying. She just be lying,” said one twitter user. Another user went on and commented, “Yeah bro, #Leonardo DiCaprio definitely watched #UrvashiRautela’s stellar performances in Virgin Bhanupriya, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, Pagalpanti et al, like totes.”

These netizens don’t seem to believe the actress’s claims. Urvashi was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Credits: Bollywoodlife.com