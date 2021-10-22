SCOOP! Ananya Panday gets massively TROLLED for her statement 'I didn't know weed is a drug'; Read On

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday's statement on her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan in connection with the drugs case has sparked various reactions from netizens who have been sharing their thoughts on social media.

Ananya Panday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday to record her statement in connection with her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in a drugs case.

However, Ananya's statements on joking about arranging 'ganja' for Aryan and saying she was unaware that weed is a drug, has left netizens in disbelief.

The NCB sources told the media that at one point in the conversation between Aryan and Ananya, Aryan was talking about 'jugaad' to arrange the weed. To which, Ananya replied, "I will arrange." When the NCB showed this chat to Ananya during the questioning, she replied, "I was just joking.” She also said that, "I didn't know weed is a drug.”

Ananya's statement has sparked various reactions from netizens who have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Take a look.

“I didn't know Weed is a Drug.”

-Ananya Panday



Meanwhile her teachers responsible for her intellect : pic.twitter.com/twcw4go9ep — Back Se First (@BackSeFirst) October 22, 2021

Despite the brouhaha over Ananya Panday's grilling by the NCB, official sources hinted on Friday that there is apparently no evidence of any 'drug-related exchanges' in her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan.

The sources reluctantly divulged that there are 'no traces or references' of any Marijuana (Ganja) or weed-related chat in the two star-kids' WhatsApp communication being scanned in-depth by the NCB.

More likely, Ananya is being questioned for her version by the NCB for some different leads it has collected in the case, but the officials decline to elaborate. The latest disclosure comes in the wake of certain unconfirmed media reports claiming the emergence of at least three purported WhatsApp chats between the two star-kids allegedly discussing drugs, etc. which the NCB was probing now.

