SCOOP! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to get hitched by December; Katrina to wear Sabyasachi

MUMBAI: When Katrina Kaif said that she would look good with Vicky Kaushal on-screen on an episode of 'Koffee With Karan' and the actor pretended to faint when told of her statement, little did they or we know that it will result in a full-blown relationship that will culminate in a lifelong commitment. But the heart works in mysterious ways.

Several sources have revealed that the lovebirds are ready to take their relationship to the next level. They are going to tie the knot very soon.

According to reports, the couple is already prepping up for their wedding ceremony. "Their wedding outfits are being designed by Sabyasachi. They are currently in the process of choosing fabrics for the same; Katrina has chosen a raw silk number for her ensemble. The wedding will take place in November-December," reveals the source.

Ever since rumours of their relationship started doing the rounds, Vicky and Katrina have been tightlipped about it. They have posed for solo photos despite going on vacations together and let fans piece together the rest based on the similar backdrops of their pics. Vicky has often been spotted arriving and leaving from Katrina's residence too. And the two recently embraced each other in public after a screening of Vicky's 'Sardar Udham'.

We’re sure their fans are going to be excited at this big reveal. ETimes will try to get you more deets about Vicky and Kat’s big day, so stay tuned to this space.

