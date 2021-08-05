Scoop! Shershaah director spills the beans on whether Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in a relationship

MUMBAI: Shershaah's director, Vishnuvardhan, was recently asked whether Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in a relationship. The alleged relationship of the lead pair has had tongues wagging since a while. This has increased the curiosity around Shershaah.

Vishnuvardhan, who'll be making his Bollywood debut with the film, said, “I'll honestly tell you, that didn't even matter to me while I was filming. It is not about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, for me it is Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple (Dimple Cheema, his real-life love interest); they were playing the characters. For me, it didn't matter – just because they're in a real-life something or whatever is happening, it's their personal life, it's not going to help me for the film. What really worked for me, if you see the trailer carefully, it's the way Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked, their pairing is actually fresh – that's what actually worked because they're very close to the characters. For me, it doesn't matter if it's going to help or not (the relationship angle), as a maker, I don't think that's a factor as such. Whether on screen they're paying (the characters) and off screen they're romancing, it doesn't matter to me.”

Shershaah is a biopic on martyred soldier Captain Vikram Batra and will release on Amazon Prime Video on 12th August.

Credits: Bollywood Life

