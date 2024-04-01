MUMBAI: Following the birth of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan in 2023, actress Ileana D'Cruz has been documenting her journey as a mother on social media. Ileana recently disclosed in an interview that she and her child have relocated to the United States to live with her partner, Michael Dolan. She revealed that although she had anticipated working during her pregnancy, she was urged to take a break because of a few complications.

Ileana claimed to have been in a "big happy bubble" during 2023 in an interview with a well-known news page. She gave her mother credit for supporting her during her pregnancy. In addition, Ileana discussed postpartum depression and stated that there is no way to prepare a new mother for it. She related a story of how she missed her kid, who was in the next room, and broke down in tears in her own room.

“My partner asked me what was wrong and I told him, ‘I know it sounds really stupid, but my son is sleeping in the other room, and I am missing him’,” she stated.

Ileana described her partner Michael as "amazing" and claimed she didn't need to explain anything to him. Ileana declined to provide a direct response when asked if she had married to Michael in May 2023, instead stating, "It's nice to have a tiny bit of mystery, right?"

The Barfi star stated that because she hasn't had a positive relationship experience in the past, she is still unsure of how much she wants to share about it. “It comes from a space where previously I talked about my relationship. I didn’t like how some people spoke about it back then. I can handle things said about me, but I am not comfortable with people talking rubbish about my partner or my family,” she added.

But Michael is "absolutely lovely" and a "big support," according to Ileana. She stated, “I feel fortunate to have met him,” and mentioned that Michael had seen all of her work and was familiar with all of her song lyrics. The Big Bull is where Ileana was last seen.

