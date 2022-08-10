Seeing 'The Tashkent Files' made Vardhan Puri want to work with Vivek Agnihotri

MUMBAI: Actor Vardhan Puri, who worked with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri in 'Nautanki', shared that he manifested working with the director after watching his 'The Tashkent Files.' The film was earlier titled 'The Last Show.'

Talking about how his fascination with Vivek started, the actor shared: "In 2019, when 'The Tashkent Files' released, I remember seeing it in the theatres. I found it to be a very gutsy, honest, compelling and disruptive film. I remember calling my agent really late at night and asking for Mr. Agnihotri's number."

Vardhan got the number late at night but he messaged Vivek because he wanted to share his feelings with the director after watching the film.

The actor said: "It was because that's how impacted I was from the film. I texted him that I am an actor who recently finished shooting his first film and would really love to work with him. And he replied to me within seconds," the actor informs, sharing what the filmmaker wrote back to him. "He said that if it is in our destiny to work together, we surely will."

However, Covid pandemic and the subsequent lockdown in 2020 halted everything. The actor shared that he was in a strange place mentally. The movies that he was supposed to work on didn't take off because of the pandemic.

"Then one day out of the blue, I got a call from Vivek sir and Mukesh Chhabra sir. They asked me to come and meet them and I realised they are offering me a film that Vivek sir was to direct," he added.

He then showed Vivek the earlier conversation he had with him. He further mentioned: "He just replied saying, 'Dekha, kaha tha na maine. Qismat mein likha hoga to zarur saath mein kaam karenge.' And it was like life had come a full circle. I couldn't be more grateful and I couldn't believe more in miracles because I wanted it so badly and with so much sincerity that the universe offered it to me."

The actor's manifestation worked and he got to work with Vivek Agnihotri. Not just that, he also got a chance to star alongside some mavericks including Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and the late Satish Kaushik.

"This movie is one I am really proud of. It's written by Rumi Jafry and he is an incredible writer. It's a social comedy shot in Bhopal and I am sure when it releases, it's gonna make everyone smile from ear to ear. I cannot wait to share this film with the world," Vardhan concluded.

