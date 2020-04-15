Seerat Kapoor shared a very cute picture while watching a special film, very close to her and her fans hearts

MUMBAI: Celebrities have their own set of favorite films close to their cores. However some speak about it and some keep it a secret. From true-crime docuseries to reality competitions, audience favourite dramas, and movies, they're banking some serious hours in front of OTT platforms and TV screens, while also passing along their suggestions to everyone. Here's what the cutest and the sexiest Seerat Kapoor is quaran-streaming.

Though Seerat is restricted to the boundaries of her house during this lockdown, the actress was recently seen watching a film that she has often been asked a lot about. Known for her classic yet comfortable style, she was seen dressed in cosy-casual homewear; a T-shirt and shorts to watch her very own telugu movie “Okkakshanam”. The Hindi dubbed version titiled ‘Shoorveer 2' premiered on Zee Cinema this 14th of April at 9pm.

Seerat took to sharing this exciting announcement with her fans across all social media platforms quoting; "Two years ago I was offered a choice between glam or character. We’ll talk post of it’s worth" signing off with her ever so talked about signature smile!

The Telugu language film "Okka Kshanam" of 2018 on a script level deals with parallel life’s as a concept where the protagonist, fights against his own destiny, fate and time. It is a science fiction genre, based on real time incidents.

The actress received a remarkable recognition and a massive fan-following post her debut film “Run Raja Run” in 2014. Later, Ms Kapoor went on to act in films like Tiger, Columbus (2015) Okkakshanam, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (2017) and Touch Chesi Chudu (2018)

Okkakshanam features Allu Sirish, Surbhi, Srinivas Avasarala and Seerat Kapoor in the lead roles which is directed by Vi Anand, who also directed Seerat Kapoor in Tiger (2015)

Seerat is all geared up for 2020 with two upcoming releases in her kitty titled; Krishna And His Leela and Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma. Both the features have completed post-production and we can’t wait to see Seerat Kapoor take over the silver screens!