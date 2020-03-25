Self-quarantine’s side effects: This is what happened when Yusuf Pathan asked Irfan Pathan for his Wi-Fi password; watch

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is gearing up to make his film debut with Cobra, has been sharing some interesting videos on his social media handle that are fun to watch.

Irfan never fails to entertain his fans and followers. The handsome lad has 1.6m followers on Instagram. He is quite active on social media. Apart from his stylish pictures, his delightful videos are fun to watch. These days he can be seen posting some fun videos with his brother Yusuf Pathan and we must say both the cricketer brothers are giving us major sibling goals.

With everyone on quarantine mode and being locked up at home, celebs are coming up with interesting ideas to pass time. Irfan’s latest video is on the same line. In the video, Irfan can be seen pulling a prank on Yusuf as he asks for his Wi-Fi password.

Tagging his brother, he captioned the fun video as, Password nahi dena... #home #quarantine #brothers #life

Take a look.

Adorable! Isn’t it?

Coming back to Cobra, it is Chiyaan Vikram’s 58th film and is being directed by Imaikkaa Nodigal fame Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film will see Irfan Pathan in the role of a Turkish Interpol officer. Produced by Lalith Kumar's 7 Screen Studios, it will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi language.