Sensational! When Aditya Roy Kapur revealed that he would like to play strip poker with this actor

MUMBAI : It was none other than Jackie Shroff’s son Tiger Shroff!

Aditya expressed his love for Tiger’s body during his appearance on Karan Johar’s famous talk show Koffee With Karan (season 6) along with Sidharth Malhotra.

During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Aditya to name one Bollywood actor he would like to play strip poker with. To this, the actor immediately replied by saying, “Tiger Shroff.”

Well, we can’t blame Aditya as a lot of Tiger’s fans go gaga over his well-maintained hot body.

Meanwhile, it was recently said that Aditya was all set to star in the Indian adaptation of the British mini-series The Night Manager, in which he will essay the titular role played by Tom Hiddleston in the original.

On the professional front, Aditya was last seen in Malang alongside Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu. The actor will also feature in Om: The Battle Within.

Credits: Koimoi