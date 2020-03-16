Sexy! When Rinku Rajguru gave us major hotness and fitness goals

MUMBAI: Rinku Rajguru created a strong mark with movies like Sairat, Unpaused, and 200 – Halla Ho. Rinku is no doubt one of the most loved actresses, especially in the Marathi industry. For her craft and her work, the actress is getting appreciated in the Hindi industry also.

No doubt fans always look forward to her upcoming projects and latest pictures on social media. Over time, we have seen the actress getting all the love for her pictures that have indeed attracted all the attention.

Having said that, today, let us have a look at a few pictures of Rinku Rajguru that have given us not only hotness goals but also fitness goals.



Looking at these pictures, we won't be wrong in saying that Rinku Rajguru inspires us with her fitness. The actress is to be blamed for setting social media on fire with her hotness. Rinku Rajguru definitely knows how to hit the right chord and rule the hearts of millions with her pictures.

What are your views on these pictures of the actress? Let us know in the comments section below.

