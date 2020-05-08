News

Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan have a way to make Mother's Day special

08 May 2020

MUMBAI: Singers like Shaan and Shankar Mahadevan can make the upcoming Mother's Day more special by creating a special video wishing your mother and even singing a song for her.

"Mother's Day has always been special to me. In these difficult times, it is important for us to celebrate and cherish every moment we have with our mothers," Shaan said referring to the ongoing lockdown owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shankar pointed out that mothers work tirelessly and are the pillars of every family. "It is extremely important to appreciate and celebrate what they constantly do for us in a meaningful way," he said.

The singers can help in celebrating the day through a platform called GoNuts, which also associates with artistes like Salim Merchant, Talat Aziz, Sivamani, and Kailash Kher, besides TV actors such as Ankit Bathla, Shivin Narang and Sana Saeed, and more.

