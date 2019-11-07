Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor praise Panipat's trailer; Arjun Kapoor feels elated

MUMBAI: Panipat is one of the much-awaited films. Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Zeenat Aman, Mohnish Bahl, Padmini Kolhapure, Nawab Shah, and Kunal Kapoor will be seen in pivotal roles. The much-awaited film’s trailer is finally out and celebs are praising the same.

The trailer took the viewers on a tour of the 18th century narrating the gory details of the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Marathas and the Afghani forces led by Ahmad Shah Abdali. Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon looked impressive as Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Parvati Bai while Sanjay Dutt gave us goosebumps in his fierce avatar as Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Panipat's trailer bagged a lot of appreciation from the netizens as well as the B-town celebrities and an elated Arjun Kapoor can't help but express his delight as the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan himself took to Twitter and showered compliments on the trailer of the film.

Take a look below:

Sir.. honoured, flattered and speechless!!

Thank you for the love. https://t.co/emsxVvrF0v — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 6, 2019

Thank you so much Chachu. Really excited for you to watch it. https://t.co/T46G9qxGE6 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 6, 2019

I'm so happy you liked it ya Karan... Means a lot to me & the entire team... Big hug https://t.co/sI9Lt6iWH2 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 6, 2019

Miss Bhatt, thank you so much! https://t.co/iUo02gFFil — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 6, 2019