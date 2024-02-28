Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena form new mutual admiration club; is a collab on the cards?

After superstar Shah Rukh Khan noticed wrestler-turned-actor John Cena singing the song 'Bholi Si Surat' from his film 'Dil To Pagal Hai', the latter thanked the former. On Monday, Cena showered love on the superstar after the 'Don' actor reacted to his viral video of singing 'Bholi Si Surat' along with an Indian man.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 00:20
movie_image: 
Shah

MUMBAI: After superstar Shah Rukh Khan noticed wrestler-turned-actor John Cena singing the song 'Bholi Si Surat' from his film 'Dil To Pagal Hai', the latter thanked the former. On Monday, Cena showered love on the superstar after the 'Don' actor reacted to his viral video of singing 'Bholi Si Surat' along with an Indian man.

Also read - John Cena ties the knot with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony

Taking to X, Cena reacted to SRK's post and wrote, "You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do."

Recently a video of John Cena singing SRK's cult song 'Bholi Si Surat' went viral on social media, catching the attention of his fans. Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared the video, in which John was seen delighting fans crooning Khan's hit song.

He said before singing the song, "You never know where you can learn, when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in a gym, so we are growing. There are tons of paths to grow so I am gonna try my best to learn the song."

On Sunday, SRK finally reacted to the video.

Taking to X, the superstar posted, "Thank u both.... Love it and love u @JohnCena , I'm gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha."

'Bholi Si Surat,' originally sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, continues to captivate audiences decades after its premiere. The blockbuster 'Dil To Pagal Hai' received significant critical praise and numerous Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, John Cena will be next seen in the action film 'Heads of State', which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba in lead roles.

Also read - Nikki Bella says John Cena and she will be tied forever

Shah Rukh Khan broke records at the box office in 2023 with blockbuster films like 'Pathaan, 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. While the superstar has not announced his next, there are reports of him planning on returning as Pathaan for the sequel. The film will be followed by Tiger vs Pathaan where he and Salman Khan will be pitted against each other. He also has a film with his daughter Suhana in the pipeline.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday 
 

Shah Rukh Khan bholi si surat John Cena Dil Toh Pagal Hai Don Bollywood buzz TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 00:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena form new mutual admiration club; is a collab on the cards?
MUMBAI: After superstar Shah Rukh Khan noticed wrestler-turned-actor John Cena singing the song 'Bholi Si Surat' from...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Yashwant Rao fakes tears, Ishaan takes him seriously
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Akka Saheb falls down while raising hands on Savi, Ishaan furious
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Trending news Today: From Ehan Bhat speaking about the movie Dange to Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls, here is all you need to know about trending news today
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from the world of...
The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey's hard-hitting performance as a journalist
MUMBAI: Following his success in "12th Fail," Vikrant Massey continues to captivate audiences with his compelling...
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer Out: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz in a social comedy
MUMBAI: The trailer for the upcoming social comedy "Tera Kya Hoga Lovely" was unveiled, showcasing a satirical take on...
Recent Stories
Shah
Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena form new mutual admiration club; is a collab on the cards?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ehan
Trending news Today: From Ehan Bhat speaking about the movie Dange to Divya Agarwal opens up about handling trolls, here is all you need to know about trending news today
Vikrant
The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey's hard-hitting performance as a journalist
Randeep
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer Out: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz in a social comedy
Ehan
Ehan Bhat on Dange and working with Bejoy Nambiar – Exclusive
Sanjay
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and other blockbuster directors’ upcoming movies
Nora Fatehi
GLOBAL SUPERSTAR NORA FATEHI SIGNS RECORD DEAL WITH WARNER MUSIC GROUP