Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena form new mutual admiration club; is a collab on the cards?

MUMBAI: After superstar Shah Rukh Khan noticed wrestler-turned-actor John Cena singing the song 'Bholi Si Surat' from his film 'Dil To Pagal Hai', the latter thanked the former. On Monday, Cena showered love on the superstar after the 'Don' actor reacted to his viral video of singing 'Bholi Si Surat' along with an Indian man.

Also read - John Cena ties the knot with his girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony

Taking to X, Cena reacted to SRK's post and wrote, "You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do."

You have given so many in the world so much happiness, thank you for all you do. https://t.co/8YnIAv54yJ — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 26, 2024

Recently a video of John Cena singing SRK's cult song 'Bholi Si Surat' went viral on social media, catching the attention of his fans. Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared the video, in which John was seen delighting fans crooning Khan's hit song.

He said before singing the song, "You never know where you can learn, when you choose the path of growth. Here we are in a gym, so we are growing. There are tons of paths to grow so I am gonna try my best to learn the song."

On Sunday, SRK finally reacted to the video.

Taking to X, the superstar posted, "Thank u both.... Love it and love u @JohnCena , I'm gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha."

Thank u both…. Love it and love u @JohnCena , I’m gonna send u my latest songs and I want a duet from the two of u again!!! Ha ha https://t.co/sM7gQTKtAS — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

'Bholi Si Surat,' originally sung by Udit Narayan and Lata Mangeshkar, continues to captivate audiences decades after its premiere. The blockbuster 'Dil To Pagal Hai' received significant critical praise and numerous Filmfare Awards.

Meanwhile, John Cena will be next seen in the action film 'Heads of State', which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Idris Elba in lead roles.

Also read - Nikki Bella says John Cena and she will be tied forever

Shah Rukh Khan broke records at the box office in 2023 with blockbuster films like 'Pathaan, 'Jawan', and 'Dunki'. While the superstar has not announced his next, there are reports of him planning on returning as Pathaan for the sequel. The film will be followed by Tiger vs Pathaan where he and Salman Khan will be pitted against each other. He also has a film with his daughter Suhana in the pipeline.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday

