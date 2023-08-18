From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to

MUMBAI: The Indian Entertainment Industry has always given some iconic pairings which have been adored and loved by audiences. Time and again the iconic pairings have set benchmarks and have always garnered immense love from the masses. With each passing decade, we have got to see some fresh and iconic pairing from the Indian Cinema which has got unanimous love from the audiences and is still ruling the hearts. While audiences always crave to watch new and fresh pairings, Let's have a look at the upcoming five fresh pairings which are sure to make their way to the audience's hearts.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan

Since the prevue and songs of Jawan arrived the audience were eagerly anticipating to see Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara together spreading the charm on the big screen. Their pairing has already been making waves after the release of the 'Chaleya' song from the film.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samatha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi

The pairing of Vijay Deverakona and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the most desirable and appealing in the industry right now, With numerous talks going around their first release Kushi, and the trailer and the songs working well among the audiences. The duo is making headlines for their eye-pleasing chemistry and not only on-screen the duo are also weaving their magic in real life as they won the audience's hearts in a musical concert that happened on Independence Day.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter

The pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is one of the pairings which fans and audiences waiting for a long to see together on the big screen. The names of both were associated with different films in the last several years but finally putting all the speculations to the rest both are coming together for the first time in the much-anticipated film "Fighter" and fans and audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing the duo casting the magic on the big screen.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's first on-screen appearance in the upcoming film Animal is gaining momentum. Rashmika being the National Crush and Ranbir Kapoor being one of the most charming actors coming together for the first time is sure to win many hearts.

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD

We have seen Prabhas, romancing on screen with many actresses in the recent past. The Baahubali star will be appearing with Deepika Padukone for the first time in the upcoming sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD and the fans are eagerly anticipating watching them together on-screen.