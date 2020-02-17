Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in Rajkummar’s Chhlaang

MUMBAI: 'Newton’ fame Rajkummar Rao and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ star Nushrat Bharucha will soon be seen sharing screen space in a Hansal Mehta directorial.

The movie, which was earlier named ‘Turram Khan’ has now been renamed ‘Chhalaang’.

As per sources, SRK, who was last seen in Anand L. Rai's Zero, is going to have a cameo in a June release. Speculations are that the movie could be Rajkumar Rao’s Chhalaang.

The actor's next venture has been much talked about, from dropping out of astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic to talks about ‘Don 3’ and even collaborating with South filmmaker Atlee.

However, it seems like SRK is serious about working with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and has signed up for a film with him. According to a report in a news portal, SRK and Hirani’s film will be set up on a massive scale and will go on floors in April or May 2020.

The report also stated that all details about the venture are being closely guarded, and the makers are planning to release the film in 2021.

Chhalaang is a Bollywood comedy-drama, which has been directed by Hansal Mehta. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles.

The movie is set in a small town of Uttar Pradesh. It is produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.