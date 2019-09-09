News

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his rumoured projects

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has not featured in any movie since "Zero" in 2018. The absence of the superstar from the silver screen has spawned a lot of rumours about his projects.

There were reports of him replacing Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Inshallah". The latest buzz is that he is a part of director Ali Abbas Zafar's next project.

Reacting to all these speculations, SRK on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote: "It's always nice to know that in my absence and behind my back, I have surreptitiously signed so many films that even I am not aware of.

"Boys and girls I do a film when I say I am doing it....otherwise it's just post truth."

Shah Rukh may not be acting in any film currently, but he seems a little occupied as a producer. His "Bard of Blood" is all set to stream on Netflix.

Source: IANS

past seven days