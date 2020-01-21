Shah Rukh Khan to team up with WAR director Siddharth Anand for YRF?

MUMBAI: SRK’s next announcement since his last release Zero is a much-discussed topic. Fans are eagerly waiting for his next announcement. In fact, there was a fan who tweeted that if SRK doesn’t announce his next at the earliest, he will cut his wrist and attempt suicide.

Is he working with Bigil director Atlee or is it a Rajkumar Hirani movie that he has signed? The curious case of Shah Rukh Khan's next release continues to boggle our minds, and the actor seems to be enjoying the curiosity.

It’s been a year but he's still searching for that one right script. After we read reports of how he has finalised Go Goa Gone director, Raj & DK's next, here comes the latest update that may excite his fans.

The actor has given a nod to an action-adventure produced by Yash Raj Films. The Raees star and the production house are all set to announce their next collaboration, and it may happen very soon.

In fact, as YRF gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, this new project with SRK is expected to be a major announcement in their list of upcoming movies. Siddhant Chaturvedi's Bunty Aur Babli 2 is another big project that the production house is eyeing for 2020.

Aditya Chopra is mighty impressed with War director Siddharth Anand (for obvious reasons) and has decided to book him for this mega-budget action-adventure.

So let's hope the project turns out to be a bigger success than War and that the announcement comes our way very soon.