Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be screened at inflatable theatres in Leh

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the screens after four years with 'Pathaan' and now his fans in Ladakh can also watch the film at the highest altitude, as the movie is being screened in the inflatable theatres.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 16:12
movie_image: 
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be screened at inflatable theatres in Leh

MUMBAI :Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to the screens after four years with 'Pathaan' and now his fans in Ladakh can also watch the film at the highest altitude, as the movie is being screened in the inflatable theatres.

In 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh is playing a RAW agent. The film also features Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, and is a part of YRF's spy universe.

The movie also faced controversy after the release of the song 'Besharam Rang' because of the colour of Deepika's costume and many opposed the release of the film.

However, now the movie already seem to be breaking records in advance booking and Sushil Chaudhary, CEO and Founder, PictureTime Digiplex said that it is going to be a great experience for the audience to watch the movie in a theatre set up at a height of 11,562 ft.

He said: "The entire nation is thrilled to watch Pathaan and so are the beautiful people of Leh. It's been our continued effort to bring marquee cinematic titles to the interior locales of India. The fandom of Shah Rukh Khan spreads far and wide, and it's the first time one of his recent movies is being released in Leh."

"We are also doing similar screenings in Asifabad, Sardarshahar(Rajasthan) and in Arunachal. This is a happy occasion for all Shah Rukh Khan fans to come and watch their favourite star on the big screen," he added.

'Pathaan' is playing in theatres.

Source Ians 

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Deepika Padukone John Abraham Siddharth Anand Aditya Chopra JAWAN Dunki Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/25/2023 - 16:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser leaked in SRK's 'Pathaan' screening
MUMBAI :The teaser of Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was shown during the screening of Shah...
Did Pratik Sehajpal really reveal the name of his girlfriend? Find out
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Maya reveals the truth to little Anu that she is her biological mother and Anuj and Anupama are not her parents
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Mandira Bedi opens up about dealing with husband Raj Kaushal’s loss, says, “I was a strong person…”
MUMBAI : Mandira has been a part of various TV shows and films. She is a well known person in the entertainment world....
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Farah Khan to host the upcoming ‘Shukaarvaar Ka Vaar” episode
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best...
Recent Stories
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser leaked in SRK's 'Pathaan' screening
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser leaked in SRK's 'Pathaan' screening

Latest Video

Related Stories
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser leaked in SRK's 'Pathaan' screening
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' teaser leaked in SRK's 'Pathaan' screening
“She is looking miserable” netizens trolls Mrunal Thakur for her latest public appearance
“She is looking miserable” netizens trolls Mrunal Thakur for her latest public appearance
“Oil Mein Naha kar aaye ho kya” netizens trolls Suhana Khan on her latest video
“Oil Mein Naha kar aaye ho kya” netizens trolls Suhana Khan on her latest video
Sexy! Rocky Handsome actress Nathalia Kaur is too hot to handle
Sexy! Rocky Handsome actress Nathalia Kaur is too hot to handle
Pathaan Review! Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang but with a predictable storyline with few Loopholes
Pathaan Review! Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang but with a predictable storyline and some loopholes
Exclusive! Sultan’s Anant Vidhaat Sharma roped in for the sequel to Khichdi the Movie?
Exclusive! Sultan’s Anant Vidhaat Sharma roped in for the sequel to Khichdi the Movie?