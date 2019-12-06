Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan chat away with Tara Sharma

MUMBAI: Season 5 of ‘The Tara Sharma Show’ which airs on Star World, India’s leading English entertainment channel will have celebrity guests Shaheen Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan for one of their episodes. The Bhatt clan was there to promote and talk about Shaheen's first book as an author- i have never been (un) happier. ‘I’ve Never Been (un)Happier’ highlights Shaheen’s journey of coming to terms with depression and accepting it as she reveals the daily experiences and debilitating big picture of one of the most critically misinterpreted mental illnesses of the twenty-first century.

Tara Sharma shared a pic with the trio and said, "Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Thank You so much for such an honest, meaningful and fun chat and a huge congrats again Shaaheen on the launch of your super book. I so enjoyed and was so moved by our chat on your book I've Never Been (Un) Happier on depression and mentalhealthand more."

In the show Actress Tara Sharma chats with inspirational guests from all walks of life, giving them a platform to help bring about positive change in areas that impact family, parents, children and women.

Similar to the previous seasons, the episodes will feature an interesting mix of elements including inspirational and motivating conversations, feature stories, Tara’s personal anecdotes and intimate sneak peeks into the lives of Bollywood celebrities and other renowned personalities such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Sunil Chhetri, Kalki Koechlin, Sonali Bendre, Lara Dutta, Pooja, Norah and Vivek - a family with a little girl with Down Syndrome who are doing a lot to raise awareness on inlusion and more. And that’s not all.

The show will also take audiences through flashbacks from previous seasons which had Virat Kohli, Soha Ali Khan, John Abraham, Aamir Khan, Farah Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Prince Manvendra, Emraan Hashmi, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish, Mary Kom and many more.