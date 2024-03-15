Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt take up the hook step challenge at the '22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024'

MUMBAI : Mark your calendars for the star-studded 'Maruti Suzuki Arena Presents 22nd Zee Cine Awards, where your favourite actors will be seen performing on stage and being honoured for their finest work this year. While several B-Town celebrities graced this glitzy soirée, it was our Bollywood’s handsome hunk – Shahid Kapoor who took away all the attention with his phenomenal dance performance, and a fun challenge that he sportingly took on with the adorable Alia Bhatt during the event.

Be it his grand aerial entry that had the audience swooning or his spirited and swag-alicious dancing to the songs ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’, ‘Shaam Shaandaar’, and ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ amongst others, he entertained his fans thoroughly. Not only did he give a power-packed performance to his famous Bollywood hits, but also took on a hookstep challenge with Alia Bhatt where the ‘Shaandaar’ duo danced to each other’s songs ‘Dholida’ and ‘Saree Ke Falla Sa’, delighting the audience with their prowess.

Shahid said, “This is the second consecutive year that I am performing at the Zee Cine Awards, and I am thrilled. I have been very connected to all my songs, and every time I perform to them in front of a live crowd, I feel on top of this world.  I equally enjoyed co-hosting a segment with my Sifra, Kriti Sanon. People have showered our film with loads of love and I cannot wait for them to watch our camaraderie as hosts for the very first time.”

To watch these enigmatic stars set the stage ablaze with their electrifying acts, don’t miss watching Maruti Suzuki Arena presents the 22nd Zee Cine Awards 2024, 16th March, Saturday at 7:30 PM on Zee Cinema, Zee TV and Zee5!

