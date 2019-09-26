News

Shahid Kapoor defends his character Kabir Singh

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Sep 2019 08:17 PM

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is on cloud nine these days as his movie Kabir Singh is one of the biggest blockbuster movies of the year 2019. The movie was well-received by the audience, and Shahid gained a lot of appreciation for his acting skills in the movie. However, a set of the audience who slammed Kabir Singh as a character, especially when he slaps the heroine in the movie.

The actor stayed mum for a long time until the movie’s run wasn’t over, and almost after two months of its release, Shahid has finally come forward and defended the movie and questioned why no one said a word when in the movie Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor claimed that he had 308 girlfriends or even to the scene where he puts the kamod seat around Sonam Kapoor in the movie.

Shahid Kapoor went on to defend the film once again, but this time he took the name of India's superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Shahid compared Kabir Singh with Shah Rukh Khan killing Shilpa Shetty in Baazigar.

He said in the movie's defense that Kabir as a character doesn’t know how to handle himself, and every Kabir needs a Preeti in his life. No one brought up Baazigar when SRK kills Shilpa Shetty. No one said anything about putting a commode seat on Sonam Kapoor’s neck in Sanju. Why is everybody behind Kabir Singh.

He also questioned whether Amitabh Bachchan taught the world to turn into a thief. The actor also said that if you think that cinema is an educational institution where you are taught what to do and what not to, then that’s one choice and cinema is meant to mirror life and for entertainment purposes. At the end you choose what you take away from the movie and that’s what democracy is all about.

Interestingly, Kabir Singh is the highest-grossing film of 2019. Talking about the same, Shahid mentioned, 'Kabir Singh is among the top 10 grossers of all times in the history of Indian cinema when it comes to box office India collection.'

