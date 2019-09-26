Shahid Kapoor defends his character Kabir Singh

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is on cloud nine these days as his movie Kabir Singh is one of the biggest blockbuster movies of the year 2019. The movie was well-received by the audience, and Shahid gained a lot of appreciation for his acting skills in the movie. However, a set of the audience who slammed Kabir Singh as a character, especially when he slaps the heroine in the movie.

