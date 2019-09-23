News

Shahid Kapoor to double fees and charge THIS amount for his upcoming movie Jersey

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
23 Sep 2019 08:03 PM

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of his movie Kabir Singh. The actor was highly appreciated for his performance in the movie, and the film turned out to be Bollywood’s biggest hit of the year and the biggest hit of his career.

Like every actor does when his movie is a huge success, Shahid has also hiked his fee. The actor has doubled his fee for his upcoming movie Jersey, and as per sources, he is charging a whopping amount of 35–40 crores. He has also asked for a share of the profits.

Well, we believe that producers and directors will willingly invest in the talented actor.

