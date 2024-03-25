Shahid Kapoor expresses gratitude toward Vijay Deverakonda, ‘Naa Arjun Reddy bani hoti, naa Kabir Singh paida hota’

MUMBAI: Kabir Singh, which released in 2019 was a massive hit and also gave Shahid Kapoor his first Solo hit as a lead actor. The film left many surprised but director Sandeep Reddy Vanga was expecting that reaction. The lead actor Shahid Kapoor’s career was literally resurrected after the film. The film was a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Reddy aka Vijay Deverakonda to grace the finale of INDIAN IDOL 12?

Recently at an event, Shahid came on stage and kissed the Arjun Reddy actor Vijay showing him immense gratitude. He said keeping his head on Vijay’s shoulder, “I have to give him a lot of love. Naa Arjun Reddy bani hoti, naa Kabir Singh paida hota, Thankyou Vijay!”

Kabir Singh literally changed Shahid Kapoor’s status in the industry. The film grossed Rs 379.02 at the worldwide box office.

On the work front, while Vijay will be seen in Family Superstar, Shahid has Ashwatthama – The Saga Continues which will be directed by Sachin B Ravi.

Speaking about the film, Sachin said, “As the name says, this film is about Ashwatthama from Mahabharat. He is immortal and believed to be present even today. The idea is to bring the story of Ashwatthama in the present time, and explore the concept of immortality. I don’t want to reveal much about the film but this film is big action scale genre and the moment we bring immortal character in the film, and it opens up possibility as a filmmaker and writer to explore the dramatic scenes. The character of Ashwatthama is something that fascinated me since childhood and I always wanted to make a film about this character, and I’m very happy finally this film is getting launched. I’ve spent a lot of time with Shahid discussing creative things. I’m looking forward to start this project.’

Also Read-​​​​​​​Must read! Shahid Kapoor opens up about the risk behind 'Farzi'; Faced questions on his OTT debut

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Indianexpress



