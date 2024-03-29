Shahid Kapoor: Farzi 2, Deva and others have a look at the great lineup of the actor

For all the fans of the actor Shahid Kapoor let us have a look at the some good line-up of the actor
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 16:24
movie_image: 
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in today's time, with his beautiful craft and amazing dance skills, the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming project of the actor.

He is known as one such actor whose upcoming projects have been the talk of the town and no doubt he is one of the bankable actors who has some amazing line up. Having said that today let us have a look at the upcoming projects of the actor Shahid Kapoor

Deva

Upcoming movie Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the first look of the actor was out earlier and it got a big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie has great names like Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Pravessh Rana, reportedly the actor will be seen playing a fearless cop in the movie.

Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues

There were many reports earlier which were floating all over the internet that the movie Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues will have Vicky Kaushal, now all the rumours up put to rest when there was an announcement that Actor Shahid Kapoor will be the leading man of the movie, it is considered as one of biggest upcoming movies.

Also read Must read! Shahid Kapoor opens up about the risk behind 'Farzi'; Faced questions on his OTT debut

Untitled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj movie

There are many reports which are floating all over the internet that are saying that the actor will appear in the upcoming movie which will be based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The title of the movie is here to be announced.

Farzi season 2

No doubt the series of the actor Shahid Kapoor Farzi was immensely loved by the fans, as we all know the season 1 was ended on a cliff hanger and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the season 2, the season of the series is indeed one of the much anticipated series on digital platform which can release anytime this year or next year.

Indian the line-up of the actor Shahid Kapoor is massive and each and every project has created the buzz all over the internet. For which project you are excited for the actor Shahid Kapoor, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read Must read! Shahid Kapoor opens up about the risk behind 'Farzi'; Faced questions on his OTT debut

Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor Movies Shahid Kapoor series farzi 2 Deva Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 16:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Salman Khan teases fans by dropping a significant update on Dabangg 4; Says ‘Bahut jaldi, jaise hi…’
MUMBAI: The popular 'Dabangg' franchise will soon release a fourth installment, according to Bollywood star Salman Khan...
Imlie SPOILER: Wow! Surya brings back Imlie to the Reddy house; Indira sets rules for her
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is doing well when it comes to the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap a...
Kanwar Dhillon’s heart melts with ‘THIS’ GESTURE of girlfriend Alice Kaushik and it is adorable!
MUMBAI: One of the most popular television programs in the present day is Pandya Store. The first season garnered a lot...
Shahid Kapoor: Farzi 2, Deva and others have a look at the great lineup of the actor
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in today's time, with his beautiful...
Preeti Singh Thakur roped in for Boyhood Production's show on COLORS titled Krishna Mohini - Exclusive!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive updates from the...
Vanshaj SPOILER: QUEST! DJ gets closer to finding the real culprit
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Recent Stories
Salman Khan
Salman Khan teases fans by dropping a significant update on Dabangg 4; Says ‘Bahut jaldi, jaise hi…’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Salman Khan
Salman Khan teases fans by dropping a significant update on Dabangg 4; Says ‘Bahut jaldi, jaise hi…’
Armaan Malik
Listen Now! Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik joins forces with Lost Stories and Ananya Birla for ‘Jazbaati Hai Dil’ from ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Kartik Aaryan take over the social media with storm! The fans started trending "Chandu Nahi Champion Hain Main" dialouge from Chandu Champion
Arshad Warsi
5 Hilarious Roles of Arshad Warsi that Ticked Our Funny Bone
Godzilla
Crew, Patna Shuklla, Godzilla x Kong and other content to watch this week
kriti sanon
Crew: Kriti Sanon is sure to slay with her GORGEOUS look from her latest photo shoot