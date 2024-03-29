Shahid Kapoor: Farzi 2, Deva and others have a look at the great lineup of the actor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in today's time, with his beautiful craft and amazing dance skills, the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always look forward to the upcoming project of the actor.

He is known as one such actor whose upcoming projects have been the talk of the town and no doubt he is one of the bankable actors who has some amazing line up. Having said that today let us have a look at the upcoming projects of the actor Shahid Kapoor

Deva

Upcoming movie Deva is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the first look of the actor was out earlier and it got a big thumbs up from the fans all over, the movie has great names like Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Pravessh Rana, reportedly the actor will be seen playing a fearless cop in the movie.

Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues

There were many reports earlier which were floating all over the internet that the movie Ashwatthama - The Saga Continues will have Vicky Kaushal, now all the rumours up put to rest when there was an announcement that Actor Shahid Kapoor will be the leading man of the movie, it is considered as one of biggest upcoming movies.

Untitled Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj movie

There are many reports which are floating all over the internet that are saying that the actor will appear in the upcoming movie which will be based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The title of the movie is here to be announced.

Farzi season 2

No doubt the series of the actor Shahid Kapoor Farzi was immensely loved by the fans, as we all know the season 1 was ended on a cliff hanger and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the season 2, the season of the series is indeed one of the much anticipated series on digital platform which can release anytime this year or next year.

Indian the line-up of the actor Shahid Kapoor is massive and each and every project has created the buzz all over the internet. For which project you are excited for the actor Shahid Kapoor, do let us know in the comment section below.

