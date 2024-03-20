Shahid Kapoor gives a kiss to Vijay Deverakonda for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda had a candid moment on stage at the recent Prime Video event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Shahid called on Vijay and was seen thanking him for Arjun Reddy or else there would be no way that a Kabir Singh could come to an existence.

At the event, Shahid was seen tagging Vijay along with him on stage and then went on keep his head on Vijay's shoulder. Shahid then said, “I have to give him a lot of love. Naa Arjun Reddy bani hoti, naa Kabir Singh paida hota (If Arjun Reddy was not made then Kabir Singh would not be born). Thank you, Vijay!” Prime Video India shared the pictures of the two on their Instagram account.

Kabir Singh was the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. The film also starred Kiara Advani. Despite performing really well among the audience, the film raised questions about glorifying toxic masculinity. The film had collected over ₹250 crore at the box office in India.

Meanwhile, Arjun Reddy was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and starred Vijay along with Shalini Pandey. Both films were criticised for promoting toxic masculinity and normalising violence on women in romantic relationships.

Earlier Shahid had thanked the audience for loving the film, and written on his Instagram account, “The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life."

Vijay will be next seen in Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur. Meanwhile, Shahid, who was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, announced his next. He will be seen in Ashwatthama – The Saga Continues.

